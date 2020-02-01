Amy Jackson shares the cutest photo with baby son Andreas, take a look!

Amy Jackson's hotelier fiance George Panayiotou whisked her off to Seychelles to celebrate her 28th birthday yesterday. The fun times on the beach seem to have seeped into her Instagram post. She shared two photos — in the first, she is with son Andreas and in the second, without him.

It appeared as if she was shooting for Baywatch. She captioned it, "Real life versus Instagram life," and added, "I didn't just chuck Andreas into the sea (sic)." When asked which life she preferred, the actor quipped, both."

New mommy Amy Jackson keeps sharing photos of herself with her tiny tot. Many of these photos go instantly viral on the internet thanks to their sheer cuteness!

Here's one photo that will have you 'awwing' over baby Andreas. Amy wrote, "My cuddle cub Thankyou SO much @maddoxgallery @jayrutland for making my lil munchkin sparkle and shine"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) onDec 4, 2019 at 12:08am PST

Another photo that stole our heart is this one with Amy Jackson looking fondly at her baby son. She captioned the image, "4 months old today. It's hard to remember what life was like before you my baby. You are the most amazing little human and I'm so blessed to be your Mummy."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) onJan 17, 2020 at 5:39am PST

Amy Jackson became a mother to son Andreas on September 23, 2019. Amy got engaged with boyfriend George Panayiotou in May 2019. George is the son of millionaire British property developer, Andreas Panayiotou, who owns a chain of hotels. According to reports, the couple has been dating since 2015.

