Amy Jackson shares the cutest photo with baby son Andreas, take a look!
New mommy Amy Jackson keeps sharing photos of herself with her tiny tot. Many of these photos go instantly viral on the internet thanks to their sheer cuteness!
Amy Jackson's hotelier fiance George Panayiotou whisked her off to Seychelles to celebrate her 28th birthday yesterday. The fun times on the beach seem to have seeped into her Instagram post. She shared two photos — in the first, she is with son Andreas and in the second, without him.
real life VS insta life
It appeared as if she was shooting for Baywatch. She captioned it, "Real life versus Instagram life," and added, "I didn't just chuck Andreas into the sea (sic)." When asked which life she preferred, the actor quipped, both."
Here's one photo that will have you 'awwing' over baby Andreas. Amy wrote, "My cuddle cub Thankyou SO much @maddoxgallery @jayrutland for making my lil munchkin sparkle and shine"
Another photo that stole our heart is this one with Amy Jackson looking fondly at her baby son. She captioned the image, "4 months old today. It's hard to remember what life was like before you my baby. You are the most amazing little human and I'm so blessed to be your Mummy."
Amy Jackson became a mother to son Andreas on September 23, 2019. Amy got engaged with boyfriend George Panayiotou in May 2019. George is the son of millionaire British property developer, Andreas Panayiotou, who owns a chain of hotels. According to reports, the couple has been dating since 2015.
-
Sameera Reddy: The Race actress is set to become a mommy again. After her marriage with entrepreneur Akshai Varde in 2014, Sameera has been away from the big screen. The couple has a son, Hans, who is four. Though he was very shy during her first pregnancy, Sameera Reddy says this time around, she has embraced how "she has a bump and a bit of weight that will come on". This particular picture of Sameera, flaunting her baby bump, was trolled by netizens. But Reddy hit back at the body-shamers and asked them - "Was your mom very hot when you came out?"
-
Amy Jackson: Amy Jackson, who got engaged to boyfriend George Panayiotou in Zambia in January 2019, announced her pregnancy on Mother's day in March. Ever since, the model-turned-actress has been sharing gorgeous photos of hers, flaunting her baby bump with elan, on her social media handle.
-
Kareena Kapoor Khan: She broke all the norms and started the trend of 'pregnancy fashion' in Bollywood. She rather laughed when told pregnancy demands an altered lifestyle. Almost indifferent to the baby growing inside her, Bebo posed for cameras over the months as paparazzi captured her dining with friends, endorsing brands and walking the ramp. She flaunted her postnatal flab as gracefully.
Married to Saif Ali Khan, the couple were blessed with a baby boy in December 2016, whom they named Taimur Ali Khan.
-
Udita Goswami: The Paap actress, who became a mother for the second time, took to Instagram to share a series of pictures, flaunting her baby bump. Udita was out of action for a long time, which kept the netizens wondering about her whereabouts. However, in November 2018, she surprised her fans with her pictures that were captioned: What kept me busy and missing in action.
Married to filmmaker Mohit Suri, Udita named her first daughter Devee and her second son Karrma. The little one was born in November 2018.
-
Lisa Haydon: She flaunted her bump with elan. Attribute it to her great genes or a lifelong commitment to fitness, Haydon only showed signs of pregnancy on her belly, her petite frame seemingly indifferent to the hormonal havoc within.
Married to London-based businessman Dino Lalvani, Lisa gave birth to a baby boy in May 2017, whom they named Zack.
-
Neha Dhupia: Just like her wedding news, Neha Dhupia surprised one and all by announcing her pregnancy on August 24, just a few months after her wedding, with a quirky photoshoot along with husband Angad Bedi. The actress flaunted her baby bump at various occasions giving major pregnancy-fashion goals. A day after Neha and Angad announced the news on social media about expecting their first child, the couple walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week, 2018.
The couple, who got hitched in Delhi in May 2018 and welcomed their firstborn Mehr Dhupia Bedi on November 18, 2018.
-
Mandira Bedi: Actress, model, TV presenter, VJ Mandira Bedi showed off her baby bump wearing gym clothes. The 47-year-old has altogether a different league of fan-following as over the recent years, Mandira has been giving major fitness goals to netizens, all thanks to her super-fit lifestyle. Mandira Bedi, who married producer Raj Kaushal in 1999, gave birth to her son Vir in 2011.
-
Gabriella Demetriades: Arjun Rampal is all set to experience the joy of fatherhood again! The Don actor announced to the world through a heartwarming picture with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. Donning a stunning black tuxedo Arjun Rampal can be seen embracing Gabriella who looked adorable in a satin gown. Arjun captioned the image, "Blessed to have you and start all over again....thank you baby for this baby". Ever since Gabriella is seen flaunting her baby bump publicly.
-
Soha Ali Khan: When she was expecting her first child with actor husband Kunal Kemmu, Soha too did not stop herself from flaunting her baby bump on social media. This one, while doing yoga, had gone viral. The couple was blessed with a baby girl in September 2017.
-
Esha Deol: Esha Deol and husband Bharat Takhtani are all set to welcome their second child soon. Esha has never shied away from flaunting her baby bump, though we must say, her family was very guarded regarding their first baby - Radhya's photo going public. The couple was blessed with their first child in 2017.
-
Shweta Salve: The model-turned-actress turned the tide on Instagram by posting images of her baby bump in a bikini. While netizens trolled Shweta for flaunting her baby bump in an "indecent" manner, the Left Right Left actress hit back at haters saying - "I don’t pay for likes and followers, you choose to follow me for who I am. And hence what you see is me being me and you always have the option to unfollow me. Live and Let Live."
Married to Hermit Sethi, Shweta is settled in Goa and is running a restaurant in the tourist place. The couple became proud parents to baby girl Arya in 2016.
-
Celina Jaitley: She had posted a lot of photos flaunting her baby bump, during her second pregnancy. One of the most popular photos of Celina from her pregnancy days was the one in which the actress posed in a bathtub and shared a powerful message for all the pregnant women and mothers. She wrote: I decided to post this picture because it is so important to Free yourself from a negative body image that people generally associate with pregnancy.
Married to hotelier Peter Haag, the couple is the parents of twin boys Winston and Viraaj, born in March 2012. Celine gave birth to a second set of twin boys, Arthur and Shamsher in September 2017, unfortunately, Shamsher did not survive due to a heart ailment.
-
Beyonce: One of the world's greatest singers, Beyonce too was seen showing off her baby bump wearing lingerie and a veil. Beyonce announced her pregnancy with this image, part of a specially designed photoshoot brimming with maternal and religious iconography. It got 11 million likes. She gave birth to twins Rumi and Sir in 2017.
-
Shweta Tiwari Kohli: Television actress Shweta Tiwari Kohli, who married for the second time to Abhinav Kohli, kept posting several pictures of her growing baby bump on Instagram. The Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress just couldn't wait to be mommy for the second time. Shweta has a teenage daughter, Palak, from a previous marriage with Raja Choudhary. She gave birth to a baby boy - son Reyansh in 2016.
Gone are the days when actresses hid their baby bumps from paparazzis. Now, they proudly flaunt them, not just in public but also on social media (All photos/mid-day archives and Instagram)
