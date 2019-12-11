Amy Jackson's recent picture with son Andreas is all about love

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Amy Jackson is the newest mother in Tinsel Town and this is no news. She has been, over the last few weeks, sharing her toddler, Andreas' pictures on Instagram and they are truly adorable and immensely cute, to say the least.

In the recent post, she opted for a black-and-white filter and wrote- Making 6 am wake up calls a walk in the park. I love you. That's quite an affectionate caption. And just like any other doting and possessive mother, Jackson is making sure she spends as much time with Andreas as possible. Their pictures together are indeed to die for!

Take a look right here:

In another post a week back, she shared a photo of Andreas where the munchkin was covered in his little towel and had just come after a bath. The actress wrote- My cuddle cub. Don't miss this if you have:

And in one more post, she wrote about her son, the light of my life, followed by a heart. Here it is:

View this post on Instagram Light of my life âÂ¤ï¸Â A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) onNov 21, 2019 at 7:26am PST

Jackson may not be acting in films but continues to be very active on social media. She was last seen in the blockbuster Sci-Fi thriller, 2.0, starring Superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar. Can we have her in the movies back, please?

