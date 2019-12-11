Amy Jackson's recent picture with son Andreas is all about love
Amy Jackson continues sharing her son, Andreas' pictures on Instagram and the latest one is by far the cutest
Amy Jackson is the newest mother in Tinsel Town and this is no news. She has been, over the last few weeks, sharing her toddler, Andreas' pictures on Instagram and they are truly adorable and immensely cute, to say the least.
In the recent post, she opted for a black-and-white filter and wrote- Making 6 am wake up calls a walk in the park. I love you. That's quite an affectionate caption. And just like any other doting and possessive mother, Jackson is making sure she spends as much time with Andreas as possible. Their pictures together are indeed to die for!
Take a look right here:
View this post on Instagram
Making 6am wake up calls a walk in the park ðÂÂÂ iloveyou âÂ¤ï¸Â
In another post a week back, she shared a photo of Andreas where the munchkin was covered in his little towel and had just come after a bath. The actress wrote- My cuddle cub. Don't miss this if you have:
And in one more post, she wrote about her son, the light of my life, followed by a heart. Here it is:
View this post on Instagram
Jackson may not be acting in films but continues to be very active on social media. She was last seen in the blockbuster Sci-Fi thriller, 2.0, starring Superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar. Can we have her in the movies back, please?
