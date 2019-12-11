MENU
Amy Jackson's recent picture with son Andreas is all about love

Updated: Dec 11, 2019, 15:56 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Amy Jackson continues sharing her son, Andreas' pictures on Instagram and the latest one is by far the cutest

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Amy Jackson
Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Amy Jackson

Amy Jackson is the newest mother in Tinsel Town and this is no news. She has been, over the last few weeks, sharing her toddler, Andreas' pictures on Instagram and they are truly adorable and immensely cute, to say the least.

In the recent post, she opted for a black-and-white filter and wrote- Making 6 am wake up calls a walk in the park. I love you. That's quite an affectionate caption. And just like any other doting and possessive mother, Jackson is making sure she spends as much time with Andreas as possible. Their pictures together are indeed to die for! 

Take a look right here:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Making 6am wake up calls a walk in the park ðÂÂÂ iloveyou âÂ¤ï¸Â

A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) onDec 10, 2019 at 12:11am PST

In another post a week back, she shared a photo of Andreas where the munchkin was covered in his little towel and had just come after a bath. The actress wrote- My cuddle cub. Don't miss this if you have:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

My cuddle cub ðÂÂ» Thankyou SO much @maddoxgallery @jayrutland for making my lil munchkin sparkle and shine ðÂÂÂ

A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) onDec 4, 2019 at 12:08am PST

And in one more post, she wrote about her son, the light of my life, followed by a heart. Here it is:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Light of my life âÂ¤ï¸Â

A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) onNov 21, 2019 at 7:26am PST

Jackson may not be acting in films but continues to be very active on social media. She was last seen in the blockbuster Sci-Fi thriller, 2.0, starring Superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar. Can we have her in the movies back, please?

