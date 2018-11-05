Amy Pejkovic post split: Nothing's perfect, you go through rough patches

Nov 05, 2018, 08:12 IST | A Correspondent

Due an injury, she was unable to participate in the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in April

Amy Pejkovic

AustraLian high jumper and model Amy Pejkovic split with her boyfriend — Australian Football League star Adam Tomlinson in March, but it was only recently that she spoke about the difficult time she faced post the breakup.

"You can't do much about it. Nothing is perfect in life and you go through rough patches. I know what happened and that is all that matters. I am focusing on my work. I am looking into TV presenting and doing training at the moment which I am enjoying," she told British newspaper The Daily Telegraph recently.

Adam Tomlinson
Adam Tomlinson

Pejkovic and Tomlinson met in mid-2016 before the relationship broke down a year and a half later. The relationship was not the only setback for Pejkovic this year. Due an injury, she was unable to participate in the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in April.

