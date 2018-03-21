Amy Poehler to make directorial debut with Wine Country

Mean Girls star Amy Poehler is helming the movie with a female-leading cast including Tina Fey and Maya Rudolph



Actress Amy Poehler is making her debut as a director with Netflix's Wine Country. The Mean Girls star is helming the movie with a female-leading cast including Tina Fey and Maya Rudolph, who Poehler last worked with on 2015 comedy Sisters, the streaming service announced on Tuesday.

Each cast member also has something else in common, as they have all worked on US show "Saturday Night Live" at some point during their careers, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Netflix's official Twitter account stated: "It's happening -- Amy Poehler's directorial debut, Wine Country, is coming soon to Netflix! Starring Amy Poehler, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell, Maya Rudolph, Emily Spivey and featuring Tina Fey. Get excited. Get real excited."

