Amy Schumer and husband Chris welcome baby boy

hollywood

American actor-comedian Amy Schumer, who announced her pregnancy in October last year, welcomed a baby boy recently."

The 37-year-old star, who was pregnant with her first child, took to her Instagram account to share pictures of her newborn along with her husband Chris.

10:55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born.

Amy also revealed the name of the baby in the post. She wrote, "Gene Attell Fischer And his dad Chris."

The couple gave birth to Gene on Sunday and announced the news while sharing a picture from the hospital. She, without missing out the royal baby reference, wrote, "10:55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born.

Last year in November, Schumer was diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum, which is a form of acute morning sickness. The same has also been experienced by Kate Middleton, every time she was pregnant.

Chris and Amy exchanged vows in February 2018 in a surprise ceremony in Malibu.

