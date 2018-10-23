Amy Schumer announces pregnancy

hollywood

Amy Schumer posted a photograph on Instagram showing the heads of herself and her husband, chef Chris Fischer, edited onto the bodies of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Picture courtesy/Amy Schumer's Instagram account

Amy Schumer has announced she is pregnant with her first child. The actor-comedian posted a photograph on Instagram showing the heads of herself and her husband, chef Chris Fischer, edited onto the bodies of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the latter of whom is also expecting a child, reports theguardian.com.

The images were accompanied by a message directing fans to the page of the journalist, Jessica Yellin, where Schumer said she was "about to announce some exciting news" and that Yellin had "agreed to post a lil noise today" on her behalf.

Schumer's friend Yellin, of the site NewsNotNoise.org, said in a video on her own Instagram page: "I wanted to share some news from our community, maybe it's noise but it's happy noise."

"So I'm not in the business of making voting recommendations, but these are the recommendations of Amy Schumer. Now read all the way to the bottom, you'll see there's some news down there. Congratulations, Amy."

She then shared a screenshot of a list of voting recommendations for the upcoming US midterm elections. At the bottom of the list was a note from Schumer saying "I'm pregnant".

Schumer later shared a screenshot of Yellin's Instagram post on her Twitter feed.

