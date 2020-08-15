Amy Schumer: Decided could never be pregnant again, thought about surrogacy

American stand up comedian and actor Amy Schumer recently revealed that due to her health issues, she will consider going for a surrogacy.

According to Fox News, the 39-year old star who has a year-old son Gene with husband Chris Fletcher made an upcoming appearance on Sunday Today with Willie Geist. The Trainwreck star said in a sneak peek of the interview which will be aired on Sunday, August 16.

"We did IVF and it was really tough for me. I do not think I could ever go for this." The Snatched actor also talked about the difficulties of becoming pregnant and the health issues being faced by her.

She exclaimed, "I decided that I can't be pregnant ever again. We thought about a surrogate, but I think we are going to hold off right now." For now, however, the star is basking in the glow of motherhood. She said, "Life is so much more beautiful. He's the best thing in my life." The actor's pregnancy struggles are chronicled in the docu-series, Expecting Army on HBO Max, which follows the I Feel Pretty star as she embarks on a tour while carrying her son.

Among the ailments faced by the comedian was a severe form of morning sickness called hyperemesis gravidarum.

