Amy Schumer, Emily Ratajkowski arrested at Kavanaugh protest

hollywood

Hundreds of people turned up at a US Senate building in Washington to challenge Kavanaugh's nomination after three women accused him of various forms of sexual misconduct

Emily Ratajkowski and Amy Schumer

Comedian Amy Schumer and model-actor Emily Ratajkowski were among more than 300 people arrested on Thursday in protests over Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Hundreds of people turned up at a US Senate building in Washington to challenge Kavanaugh's nomination after three women accused him of various forms of sexual misconduct. Schumer and Ratajkowski were among them.

Capitol police said they arrested 302 people during the demonstrations. Video from the scene shows the two actors being detained after an officer asks if they want to be arrested.

Ratajkowski said on social media that she was held. "I was arrested protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault. Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power," she tweeted.

Schumer and Ratajkowski appeared in the comedy, I Feel Pretty. The two were among crowds of activists who descended on Capitol Hill while lawmakers reviewed the FBI report on the allegations against Kavanaugh.

The Women's March, a liberal organisation that originated as a grassroots movement in opposition to President Donald Trump, was one of multiple groups tweeting from the protest at the Capitol building.

Following Kavanaugh's nomination, Christine Blasey Ford came forward with an allegation that Kavanaugh sexually and physically assaulted her while they were at a party during high school more than three decades ago.

