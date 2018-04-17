Amy Schumer in talks for biopic on boxer Christy Martin

Christy Martin grew up in West Virginia and earned the boxing nickname The Coalminer's Daughter after her early successes in the ring



Amy Schumer

Actress and stand-up comedian Amy Schumer is in talks to portray boxer Christy Martin in a biopic. This will be the first dramatic role for Schumer, who has made a name for herself as a comedy actress in films like Trainwreck, Snatched and I Feel Pretty, reports aceshowbiz.com. The movie will be directed and written by Katherine Fugate.

Martin grew up in West Virginia and earned the boxing nickname The Coalminer's Daughter after her early successes in the ring. But as she started beating men, some purists tried to keep her down and one trainer ordered a boxer to break her ribs in a fight in an effort to change her mind about the sport, but she never gave up. Ironically, she went on to marry Jim Martin, the trainer who ordered the beatdown, and then became the first woman to sign with boxing promoter Don King, who signed her to a series of pay-per-view fights.

Martin was the champion until Muhammad Ali's daughter Laila Ali arrived and beat her in 2003. In her private life, she fell in love with another woman and left Jim, who shot and stabbed her and left her for good in a brutal and jealous rage. She recovered from her injuries, changed her name to Salters and testified against her husband, helping to put him behind bars.

