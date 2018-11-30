Amy Schumer is struggling with 'tough' pregnancy

hollywood

Amy Schumer is looking for motivation during her "tough" pregnancy

Actress Amy Schumer is looking for motivation during her "tough" pregnancy. The 37-year-old "I Feel Pretty" star revealed her struggles in an Instagram post on Thursday. Schumer announced she was expecting her first child with husband Chris Fischer. "The last few days have been tough. I'm grateful as hell and know it's temporary but tough just the same," she wrote in the caption of a photo featuring her dog, reports people.com.

The comedian, who has had to postpone show dates from her comedy tour, asked her fans for motivation by having them tag her in photos and videos of their children. "Please if you don't mind. Post pics of your kids and tag me #amyschumer," she wrote. "My friends sending me pics and vids of their kids is making me feel so much better. Much love accepting dog photos too."

Two weeks ago, the actress was hospitalized for hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition marked by persistent sickness which can lead to dehydration and weight loss. On Tuesday night, she shared a graphic video of herself vomiting into a cup while on her way to her stand-up show in Tarrytown, New York.

