Amyra Dastur flies her brother from London for Rajma Chawal' screening

Amyra wanted her entire family, especially her brother Jehangir Dastur sitting next to her and watch it at the special screening to be held at Jio MAMI Film Festival 2018.

Amyra Dastur with brother Jehangir

Amyra Dastur is eagerly awaiting the release of her forthcoming film, Rajma Chawal featuring veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. The film that talks about family and mainly the strained relationship between a father is very special for Amyra and very close to her heart.

Amyra's look from the movie was revealed recently. Commenting on the same, Amyra says, "It’s the first time the film will be screened in India. My brother works as a chef at a French restaurant in London. I got news about MAMI around a month ago and told him to take leave and come, even if it was for a few days. He said he wouldn't be able to get the leave and then just showed up yesterday."

Amyra continues, "It's the first time this year that my family and I are together in Mumbai."

