Amyra Dastur is a busy bee!

The past year was a great year for actor Amyra Dastur, who had three releases — Judgementall Hai Kya, Prassthanam and Made in China — all of which garnered her praise. 2020 appears to be even more promising for the actor. Apart from her film commitments, Dastur also has shows and endorsements in her kitty.

The actor's next film is a romantic thriller, presented by T-Series, and also featuring Kunal Kapoor. Dastur, we hear, was impressed with the film's music, and believes that the album will be a big draw for audiences. The offering is scheduled for a summer 2020 release.

On the web, Dastur will be seen in two big-ticket offerings. Shooting for one of them has been completed. The actor is currently prepping for the other. She says, "The details [of the show] are closely guarded for now, but we can share that it is a period biopic set in the '60s and '70s. We roll in February."

Apart from that, Dastur also has two music videos — a romantic love ballad and an upbeat party dance track — that she will feature in. After wrapping up the shoot of one of them in Turkey, the actor began prepping for the other, which will be shot soon.

"I'm a workaholic. I know I'm picky and choosy, but I believe that is why I'm getting the amazing work that I am. I'm grateful for the journey that I've had, and look forward to pushing myself to work harder, and bagging more content-driven projects."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever