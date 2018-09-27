Amyra Dastur: Rajkummar Rao is an extraordinary actor

bollywood

Amyra Dastur who has joined the cast of Made In China, says she has to bring her best on the sets of the movie because she finds co-star Rajkummar Rao an extraordinary actor

"I'm really happy with the films I have managed to bag during this year. People are definitely going to see a different side of me in this film as well. All I can say about my look is that my fans and the audience will definitely take a moment or two to recognise me in this film," Amyra said in a statement.

This will be the second time Amyra and Rajkummar will be working together. The two will also be seen in "Mental Hai Kya".

"Working with Rajkummar again is wonderful and to dress up in our unusual avatars or characters is even better because it is so different from Mental Hai Kya. I still need to bring my best on set because even though there's a comfort level, he's still an extraordinary actor and one has to keep up," she said.

The film also stars Mouni Roy and Boman Irani. "I am super excited to work with Boman Irani sir. My family is definitely excited about this fact as well. My crazy Parsi family has always been Boman Irani fans, so when I told them, they were all hoping we would be shooting in Mumbai just so they could come and meet him," she said.

Amyra, who has featured in films like Mr. X, "ung Fu Yoga, Kaalakaandi and Rajma Chawal, is glad she is finally doing a film in the comedy space and one that carries a powerful social message.

"There is a lot of improvisation that takes place while we do the scenes and my father is on speed dial because there are bits of Gujarati words/phrases in our dialogues, so my workshops/preparation for this film is being overseen by my family for once. They're only allowed to speak to me in Gujarati until I wrap for the film," Amyra said.

"Made In China" is directed by Mikhil Musale. It is a hilarious take on a struggling Gujarati businessman and the bizarre journey he undertakes to become a successful entrepreneur. The film will hit the screens on Independence Day next year. It is being produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films.

