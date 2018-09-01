Amyra Dastur spends some family time in London

bollywood

Amyra Dastur was keen to meet her brother Jehangir who has been working in London as a chef

Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur is on roll with a lot of projects in her kitty! The actress is currently shooting back-to-back for Mental Hai Kya, Prassthanam and The Trip 2. With such a busy schedule, the actress managed to fly to her family in London! Amyra was keen to spend some family time, and she just decided to throw a surprise!

The Mental Hai Kya actress wanted to meet brother Jehangir who has been working in London as a chef. It turned out to be a short family vacation as mother Gulzar and father Rohinton also joined in.

Apart from some amazing Bollywood projects, Amyra is also preparing for her next, Rajma Chawal, which is a slice of life story.

Amyra also debuted in Telugu cinema with actress Manjula Ghattamaneni's directorial debut, Manasuku Nachindi. She also worked with Sanjana Reddy in her directorial debut Raju Gadu.

