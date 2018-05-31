Amyra Dastur steps in to fill Lisa Haydon's shoes; bags The Trip's second season

Amyra Dastur to essay lead role in second season of miniseries, The Trip, after mommy duties keep Lisa Haydon tied down



Amyra Dastur

With Lisa Haydon's tot turning one this month, the model has her hands full with baby duties. Her attention turned towards her boy, Zack Lalwani, the actor has decided to bow out of the second season of the web series, The Trip. With Haydon, her character Shonali too makes an exit from the show, leaving the door open for Amyra Dastur, who will now play one of the four protagonists in the second edition.

Dastur tells mid-day of her currently-unnamed character, "I'm excited to finally play a fun-filled, comic role. She [character] is quirky, intelligent and hilarious." With Lisa Haydon having already established her equation with the rest of the cast — including Mallika Dua, Sapna Pabbi and Shweta Tripathi - Amyra Dastur knows she'll need to make a distinct place for herself.



Lisa Haydon in the show

"It'll be interesting to see how my character's chemistry develops with the girls. Sonam and I are discussing how my character will react to situations, and more importantly, to the other girls. My focus is to ensure that my character is relatable and in sync with the cast and story." An international shooting schedule at an undisclosed location is being planned. Part two of the Bindass and Disney India series is likely to kick-off from where the first instalment concluded.

Also View: Adorable! Lisa Haydon takes an underwater photo with son Zack

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates