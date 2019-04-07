Amyra Dastur takes riding lessons for her murder mystery, Koi Jaane Na

bollywood

Amyra Dastur had to undergo special training as she had never ridden a bike in her life

Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's character in the upcoming murder mystery, Koi Jaane Naa, rides a two-wheeler. The actor had to undergo special training as she had never ridden a bike in her life.

"My mother was always against it, especially in a place like Mumbai where no one obeys traffic rules," she says. An instructor was roped in to teach her late night when the roads are free of traffic snarls.

Last seen in Netflix's Rajma Chawal, Amyra Dastur is neck-deep in work with six films on her plate. Apart from Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Mental Hai Kya, she will also be seen alongside Rao in Made In China. She has a pivotal role in Sanjay Dutt's Prasthanam and a lead part in Kunal Kapoor's psychological thriller Koi Jaane Na as well.

"I am tired, and need to push myself harder, but this is the age when I must [work hard]. I was shooting for Koi Jaane Na and Mental Hai Kya at the same time. Hence, travelling for them took a toll on me," says the actor in an exclusive interview with mid-day.

Admitting to having had a rather pale 2017, Dastur says she's more certain about the body of work coming her way now. "I am getting consistent work, and the scripts coming my way are also better. I am not worried."

Also Read: Amyra Dastur: Women can work in harmony

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates