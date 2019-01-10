Amyra Dastur, the Water Baby!

bollywood

Amyra Dastur is a complete water baby and this time while she was in Goa she made sure she made the most out of the beautiful beaches

Amyra Dastur

Having carved a niche for herself not just in Bollywood but also in the West (with the Jackie Chan starrer Kung Fu Yoga), Amyra Dastur is a force to reckon. The actress has a busy year ahead with three releases Mental Hai Kya, Made In China and Prasthanam in 2019, and also a psychological thriller with Prabhudeva. Before that, she went on a holiday to Goa and shared a very fond memory with us.

The actress shares her experience, "I needed my fresh air and sand on my toes and most of all, the sea! I'm an absolute water baby. I feel really connected to the world when I'm in the sea. It's a memory I share with my mother actually. She's an amazing swimmer and she'd take me out into the sea and we'd 'jump' over the waves together. We spent hours and hours in the sea and It made me feel peaceful and happy."

Not only swimming but Amyra made sure she indulged in beach Yoga, she adds, "I actually woke up at 6 am for 3 days in a row for 3 hours of Beach Yoga and it was one of the best feelings in the world."

The actress also shared her vacation pictures on the social media platform. Amyra captioned: "In pursuit of magic [sic]"

