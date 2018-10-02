Amyra Dastur: This industry is sexist

television

Making her web debut with The Trip 2, Amyra Dastur on why it is refreshing to work with an all-women cast

Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur, who is the latest addition to the second season of The Trip, insists she couldn't have asked for a better show to mark her debut in the digital space. While one may assume her enthusiasm stems from the runaway success of the show's first season, her reasons are quite different. "I have grown up around women. My mom quit her job to take care of me, my aunt raised two daughters on her own. I always wanted to do a project that showcases the strength of a woman," asserts Dastur.

The Pondicherry shoot behind her, she has the highest regard for co-stars Shweta Tripathi, Sapna Pabbi and Mallika Dua. The industry has often perpetuated the notion that collaborations between female actors are accompanied by catfights and ugly showdowns. However, Dastur emphasises that she has had a better experience working with women.

"There was no b**chiness among us. I have worked with insecure actors before; you finish the project and hope to never work with them again. Men are more b**chy than women. This industry is sexist. I hope the attitude changes, but that will take time," she says, adding, "I have been in a situation where I was asked to tone down my acting so that I don't overshadow my co-actor."

Considering the rest of the cast knew each other having worked together in the previous season, did Dastur feel left out? "Never! Sapna and I have been friends since 2014, and have often taken trips together. Right from the start of the shoot, they asked me to blatantly tell them if I felt left out. We would constantly hang out in the vanity van together."

