Amyra Dastur wraps up song shoot for Made In China in 24 hours!
While some movies and songs leave a lasting impact on the minds of the audience, there are often moments and memories that remain special for the artistes, Amyra Dastur shares some of them
For Amyra Dastur, one such special memory was when she recently shot a song for her film Made in China in Ahmedabad. The Gujarati folk song, that features her and co-stars Rajkummar Rao and Boman Irani, was shot inside a haveli on the outskirts of Ahmedabad in only 24 hours!
National award-winning director Nikhil Musale, who is also helming this upcoming comedy, wanted to shoot at a real location. Since the haveli was only available for one day, the team had to work extra hard to finish the song within the time frame.
Amyra, who had a blast shooting the track, is happy that they managed to wrap it up in 24 hours. Also, she got to rap! "I have never lip-synced to rap, so this was new to me. But my director and co-stars were really helpful and we managed to get everything done on time," she says.
The actress will be seen in a never-before-seen desi avatar and is looking forward to the audience's response to her character. "I play a modern working woman and will be seen dressed in Gujarati saris. Made in China has really been such an experience for me," says the lissome lass with a smile.
Made In China is based on the life of a struggling businessman, Raghu, who embarks on a journey to China in order to make his business flourish. The funny journey and Rajkummar's experiences help the actor to become a successful entrepreneur later. Mouni will be seen portraying Rajkummar's wife (Rukmini) in the film. The film has been directed by National Award-winner Mikhil Musale, who won the best director for his 2016 drama-thriller Wrong Side Raju, and Dinesh Vijan is producing the movie.
-
Born on September 28, 1984, Mouni Roy did her schooling from Kendriya Vidyalaya in Baburhat, Cooch Behar till class 12. She then went to Delhi to study mass communications, however, after she quit studies to come to Mumbai to pursue a career in acting. Mouni now is a successful TV actress with her performances in serials like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Naagin, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Kasturi, to name a few. She also made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold. (All pictures/Mouni Roy's Instagram account)
-
Do you recognise this woman in the picture? Well, she is none other than Mouni Roy. In 2004, the actress appeared as a background dancer in Abhishek Bachchan and Bhumika Chawla starrer Run's song Nahi Hona.
-
Mouni Roy started her career with Ekta Kapoor's popular serial 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' in 2007. But she gained popularity from dance reality shows like 'Zara Nachke Dikha', 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' and mythological TV serials like 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev'.
-
With 2015's Naagin, Mouni Roy rose to fame and became one of the highest paid actresses in the Television industry.
-
Mouni Roy, who made her Bollywood debut with Gold, played Akshay Kumar's wife in the film. She bagged the role on the basis of her talent and not on anyone's recommendation. She auditioned for the part and impressed the makers by her performance to bag the film.
-
Mouni Roy thinks that foraying in Bollywood after carving a successful career in the television world was like leaving home and entering new territory. She was quoted by mid-day saying, "My transition to big screen happened very organically, but yes I do feel a loss because it was like leaving your home and entering a new territory as it was my first film, and there were a lot of personal struggles involved."
-
At the same time, Mouni Roy feels she belongs to the film world since a very long time. "While doing TV show 'Naagin', I performed at the IIFA (International Indian Film Academy) Awards. And I have done many award shows. So, I have many friends in the industry and knew almost everybody as I was a part of many reality shows. I have never felt that I am new to this industry. I have always felt welcomed and loved," she said.
-
Despite playing the leading lady in Gold, a few people and critics pointed out that Mouni Roy's role had less screen time. On the same, Mouni told mid-day, "I think people liked me, and that's why they felt that my role is less in the film. I will consider it as a back-handed compliment. If people didn't like my role or didn't notice me, then they would not have been talking about it. I feel if you like something, then you want more of it. So, I see this thing as a compliment."
-
After playing the sharp-tongued Bengali wife to Akshay Kumar's character in Gold (2018) and a spy in Romeo Akbar Walter, the actor's next Made In China has her slipping into the part of a Gujarati homemaker.
-
Mouni Roy considers herself fortunate to share screen space with Rajkummar Rao in Made In China, so early on in her film career. "I have learned everything from Raj on this film and for my role. He helped me endlessly during our rehearsals, not only for the scenes that we had together but also for my solo sequences. His inputs were valuable and helped me become a better actor," says Roy, who is concentrating on Hindi cinema after dominating the telly world for almost a decade.
-
Asked if she will return to small screen, Mouni Roy said, "I have not left TV. Right now, I am just busy with films. But if time permits, definitely I will do TV shows."
-
As Mouni Roy's Bollywood debut made wonders at the Box Office, we asked if she felt any change in her life after the release of the film, to which she replied, "Life is pretty much the same. People who like me still like me, people who dislike me still dislike me. Nothing much has changed. But, I am completely enjoying the current phase of my career."
-
Did you know Mouni Roy is a trained Kathak dancer? The actress even has a dream of portraying a classical dancer in a film.
-
"I want to do all kinds of roles and genres. I want to become a versatile actor. But talking about any specific role, I would love to portray a classical dancer. Since childhood, playing the role of a classical dancer in a film has always been my dream," said Mouni Roy.
-
Mouni Roy also did an item song 'Ki kariye nachna aaonda nahin' in the film Tum Bin 2.
-
We take a look at some of Mouni's candid pictures from her personal album:
Mouni Roy doesn't shy away from flaunting her hot bod in pictures posted on Instagram
-
From sexy bikini pics to gorgeous selfies, Mouni Roy regularly posts photos on Instagram that set the temperature soaring
-
Mouni Roy in her vanity van, getting ready for the shoot of Naagin.
-
Mouni Roy looks sensuous in this see-through black saree
-
This picture of Mouni Roy's pictures sent her fans into tizzy!
-
Mouni Roy looks gorgeous partying with her friend
-
Mouni Roy is quite a leggy lass!
-
Mouni Roy enjoys a break amid her hectic schedules
-
Mouni Roy enjoys a sunny day by the beach
-
Mouni Roy flaunts her sexy back in this maxi dress
-
Here's wishing all the very best to Mouni Roy!
It's actress Mouni Roy's birthday on September 28. The Television actress, who made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold, doesn't shy away from flaunting her hot bod on Instagram. From sexy bikini pics to gorgeous selfies, check out stunning pictures of the 'Naagin' star.
