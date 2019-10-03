Amyra Dastur wraps up song shoot for Made In China in 24 hours!

For Amyra Dastur, one such special memory was when she recently shot a song for her film Made in China in Ahmedabad. The Gujarati folk song, that features her and co-stars Rajkummar Rao and Boman Irani, was shot inside a haveli on the outskirts of Ahmedabad in only 24 hours!

National award-winning director Nikhil Musale, who is also helming this upcoming comedy, wanted to shoot at a real location. Since the haveli was only available for one day, the team had to work extra hard to finish the song within the time frame.

Amyra, who had a blast shooting the track, is happy that they managed to wrap it up in 24 hours. Also, she got to rap! "I have never lip-synced to rap, so this was new to me. But my director and co-stars were really helpful and we managed to get everything done on time," she says.

The actress will be seen in a never-before-seen desi avatar and is looking forward to the audience's response to her character. "I play a modern working woman and will be seen dressed in Gujarati saris. Made in China has really been such an experience for me," says the lissome lass with a smile.

Made In China is based on the life of a struggling businessman, Raghu, who embarks on a journey to China in order to make his business flourish. The funny journey and Rajkummar's experiences help the actor to become a successful entrepreneur later. Mouni will be seen portraying Rajkummar's wife (Rukmini) in the film. The film has been directed by National Award-winner Mikhil Musale, who won the best director for his 2016 drama-thriller Wrong Side Raju, and Dinesh Vijan is producing the movie.

