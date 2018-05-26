An actor is never totally satisfied: Ram Kapoor

Actor Ram Kapoor has impressed many through his work in TV shows, web series and films, but he says an actor always wants to do more work



Actor Ram Kapoor has impressed many through his work in TV shows, web series and films, but he says an actor always wants to do more work. "An actor is never really totally satisfied. He always wants more. So that is there in me. I always want to keep growing and doing more work.... But I fully understand how lucky I am because I know how hard it is to make a career in show business," Ram told the media here.

"I know there are many people who come to Mumbai. They try and don't succeed. I think the success rate is about two per cent. So I know that I am very lucky that I have had such a long career but I don't think I will ever be satisfied," added the actor, who has completed almost 20 years in the industry. Would he want his and wife Gautami Kapoor's two children to follow in their footsteps?

"If they want to. They have told us that they also want to try (their hand at acting) but they are children. We don't know if they are serious or not. So both me and my wife have told them that 'Look, we both first finished our education then we entered showbiz'.

"So they have to finish their education. After that, if they are really serious about this, we will not stop them." He believes that every actor has to have a lot of successes and failures. "Failures teach you a lot about yourself. So I embrace them," he said. Ram will soon be seen as the host of Sony Entertainment Television's show "Zindagi Ke Crossroads".

It will present a new narrative in every episode and the crossroads faced by the protagonists will be open for discussion to a unique set of studio audience. He will also feature in "Loveratri", backed by superstar Salman Khan. "We had a great time in London but the shoot is not over. We still have about a month or month and a half left," he said. The actor has played lead roles in shows like "Bade Achhe Lagte Hain" and "Kasamh Se". But on the big screen, he is yet to be seen in a lead role.

"In my mind, there has never been a difference in the medium or the role. Whether it is television or film, lead or character role, I like being a part of the story. In that story, if it's a lead or supporting character, it does not matter as long as I can relate to the character. "Also, very few people like Ronit Roy and myself who made it to television, got a chance to have a film career as well. So, I consider lucky to be able to step into both the worlds." In the last few months, Ram also worked hard to lose weight. "I just wanted to be healthier," he said. Ever faced rejection due to his weight? "No," he responded.

