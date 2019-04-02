An anonymous post by an airport security officer reveals Shraddha Kapoor's sweet side

bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor was showered with love and appreciation by an airport security officer who praised her humble behaviour

Recently an anonymous airport security officer conducted an 'Ask me anything' session on Reddit and made some interesting revelations about Shraddha Kapoor.

The officer who was all praises for Shraddha shared, "Really, really kind sweet and no tantrums at all. Her mother gives her Jalebis every week from what I remember. She shared them with us and insisted we eat them. Our team is full of girls so she chatted with us for a couple of minutes, she was very sweet, obliged to selfies happily. Even called my colleague's sister because she was a big fan while going from one terminal to another (sic)."

Shraddha has to fly quite regularly as she is busy juggling multiple shoots at a time. Last month, Shraddha had a working birthday and she ringed in her special day in a flight from London to Mumbai, after which she headed directly to the sets of her upcoming film, Chhichhore.

The actress is simultaneously juggling the shoot of Saaho in Hyderabad, and will soon begin her prep for Baaghi 3, which marks her return to the franchise. Shraddha Kapoor is also shooting for Street Dancer 3D.

