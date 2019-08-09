An apple a day

things-to-do

Apple has launched India's largest flagship premium reseller store. Here's all you need to know about its new abode

iHealth is a wrist band that can test your blood pressure

SERVICE: HELPFUL

CHOICE: PLENTIFUL

CONVENIENCE: ACCESSIBLE

COST: EXORBITANT

VERDICT: 2/4

Apple reseller Aptronix launched an 8,000 sq ft flagship store at High Street Phoenix in Lower Parel on August 2, boasting of a wide range of accessories and products along with the latest devices. We waited for things to settle down and visited the store this week to see what the fuss was about.

It is a huge space, with a product gallery on the ground floor and a service centre on the first. In addition to having every current Apple device on display, the store also has a good selection of accessories that range from health devices, kids toys and headphones to smart lighting and home automation. You can buy all the odds and ends you would ever need from Apple including chargers, wires, mice and adapters. Most of the staff have good knowledge of the products and could answer

difficult questions with ease.



Educational toys and health accessories at the store

There were some standouts in the accessories that were on display. For example, Square Panda, an early education toy that links with an iPad to teach kids how to spell words, and Miko 2, a personal robot that can teach and interact with kids. iHealth, a wrist band that can test your blood pressure instantly and with relative ease, was impressive, too.

The store also had a decent range of speakers and headphones, which you can test before purchase. While their online counterparts have more options, there is no way to test what you are buying. This store also has a wide variety of phone covers, but in this respect, we feel the online options are better as there is a wider selection and prices are generally cheaper.

The store also has a good membership plan, which covers priority access to the latest the company has to offer, a bunch of free visits to the service centre and a standby iPhone while your phone is being repaired. The membership starts at R4,999 for the silver plan and R9,999 for the black plan. If you are the clumsy sort, getting the membership actually makes sense.



Miko 2

Overall, the store is quite impressive with a variety of accessories you will not see anywhere else. The knowledgeable staff and the hands-on approach make a visit to the store worthwhile, especially if you are struggling to make a buying decision.

At: Aptronix, High Street Phoenix, Tulsi Pipe Road Lower Parel.

Time: 11 am to 10 pm

Call: 4333 9999

4/4 Exceptional, 3/4 Excellent, 2/4 very Good, 1/4 Good, 1/2/4 Average. Aptronix didn't know we were there

