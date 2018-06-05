An ardent fan gifts Hrithik Roshan a printed memoir

Hrithik Roshan's fan reached the sets of Super 30 in Mumbai to present the memoir to him



Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan rose to stardom with his debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. The testimony of Hrithik's rage made him a superstar overnight, with his fandom galore across quarters. Recently, the actor has presented a memoir of a fan's many encounters neatly compiled in a book, while on the sets of Super 30.

The ardent fan of Hrithik, Pratik Chheda in a unique gesture got a book printed, compiling memories of the Hrithik Roshan over 18 years of his career.

The 44-year-old's fan reached the sets of Super 30 in Mumbai to present the book to him. The actor on learning about the fan's presence called upon to meet him.

Sources from the sets share, "Hrithik was touched by the fan's gesture. Pratik (the fan) expressed to being a diehard fan of Hrithik since his debut film, he wouldn't leave an opportunity of seeing Hrithik and would often visit sets and locations where the actor would be present. Over the years, the fan compiled pictures and memories of all his meetings with Hrithik. Presenting the memoir to Hrithik, he also showed him a tattoo of his name inked on his arms. Hrithik was left stunned by his fan's love."

Over the years, Hrithik Roshan is a name synonymous to Bollywood with the actor winning hearts with his films. Be it action, dance, drama or romance, he has been a complete entertainment package right from his debut.

The actor will next be seen treating his fans with his first biopic, which is based on the life of Patna based Math teacher, Anand Kumar. Super 30 will present Hrithik to the audience in a never seen before avatar as the actor will be seen playing a Bihari for the first time onscreen.

Pictures of Hrithik's Super 30 look, donning linen shirts and sporting a beard with unkempt hair are already winning over the hearts of the audience.

