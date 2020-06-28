An aromatic unwind for men with Manive

Awareness in the current age of the internet and ever-changing external environments in recent times has led to the demand of male-centric products with a focus on the importance of a well-groomed appearance. While stress, anxiety and busy schedules are increasing by the day, there is a growing need to better engage with male consumers with soaps and bath products that assure de-stressing and hygiene benefits.

Brands like MANIVE reign supreme here. Soaps by this brand are made with a specific focus of providing a nature inspired, high quality bathing experience to men with the use of finest quality ingredients and essential oils sourced from the local producers of the country and used only after subjecting them to stringent quality control methods.

The recent up-tick in the market has gotten men exposed to a large variety of personal care options to choose from. Aroma soaps being a winner amongst these categories. According to the International Lifestyle Survey 2019, 67% of consumers are swaying their shopping choices towards brands that are environment friendly and eco-conscious. Being a natural, vegetarian and eco-conscious brand for men, Manive, with its aromatic soaps emerges as the brand that men seek when looking for a cleanser that will help them de-stress and be mild on their skin while making it radiant and giving them a new found confidence.

Containing emollients like Shea Butter and Kokum Butter, and inspired by ancient Indian recipes using Sandalwood and Charcoal as its core ingredients, this Make In India brand delivers quality aromatic soaps curated especially for men that not only offers hygiene for all skin types of men but also cares for it.



With a drift of awareness towards self-care with natural products, this year, aroma cleansers have bagged the top place for gifting on every occasion. Cleansers by Manive are available in a beautiful recyclable packaging free of plastic that makes them the perfect eco-friendly gift for your loved ones. This brand with a conscience does not use cheap animal fat, parabens or sulphates that may harm your skin and has a strict no animal cruelty policy that it abides by.

Another pride for this brand is its Beard & Mustache oil curated by blending eight natural oils to bring a concoction for men that is fast becoming a preferred choice for those looking for a natural product without silicone or harmful petrochemicals to care for their mane.

According to wellprenaur, Mr. Rajan Kalra, curator of brand Manive, natural handmade soaps are a whole new world of skincare. Often people make a switch from liquid soaps to these soap bars by witnessing their effect on the skin of a friend, relative or co-worker. These beautifully plastic free packed soaps make for an amazing gift for men as they are functional and needed in their everyday lives. They are something a man will surely use for its aromatic indulgence and unwinding after a hectic day. Manive, is a responsible brand that cares for the wellness of men.

