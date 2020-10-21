An artful Navratri

With Navratri being observed by devotees across India at a time when festivities and rituals take on a new meaning in the pandemic, rekindle the spirit by engaging in two art workshops. Learn the art of illustrating the mother goddess using a fine-liner Madhubani style with facilitator Vineet Kaur.

Or if you're a pro who wants to experiment with fusion art, join artist Rashmi Singh, who will teach you to blend drawing styles inspired by the shadow puppet theatre Tholu Bommalata and zentangle patterns to illustrate Goddess Durga's ornaments.

The sessions are open for beginners as well. Grab your art supplies and a bag full of enthusiasm. Also, don't forget to show off your artful homage at the next Zoom fam jam.

On October 20 and 23, 5 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 299 to Rs 650

