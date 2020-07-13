An artiste should be willing to experiment: Tanya Desai

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic bringing the Indian movie industry to a halt, Tanya Desai, the Delhi lass has been a busy artiste. The actress, who shifted her base to Mumbai a few years ago says, “I began my career with TV soaps like CID and a few other crime shows. Though people make use of cinema as a medium to enter the audience household, it was easier for me as television made me familiar with the audience.”

However, Tanya felt that she should evolve as an actor and took a quick plunge into the digital medium. “I received a few Punjabi music video offers and I gladly accepted because somewhere on the way I realised that digital medium will be the next big thing. The videos went on to become a huge hit. That way, it was easier for the younger section of the audience to be familiar with me,” she adds.

According to Tanya, her biggest break for shooting for her debut English film Night and Fog, helmed by Tanvir Ahmed. “It was a great learning curve as I was exposed to international film style and what the audience would like on a bigger scale and on a long run. The movie has Rahul Roy and Aayush Shah in important roles and will hit the screens soon,” she reveals.

Tanya Desai also made her debut in the south with a Tamil web series titled Godman that will premiere on Zee5. “It is too early for me to open up about my role in detail as per production norms. While shooting for this I got to learn Tamil from my co-stars and I have also used this lockdown to learn Tamil by following Tamil films. I can speak a decent amount of the language now,” she says with a smile.

Apart from Godman Tanya will also be seen in a Hindi web series titled Crackdown that is directed and produced by “Apoorva Lakhia” for VOOT Select. “Its a BIG action series.That is a story-driven series and our characters revolve around it.” On the road ahead, Tanya is confident of working across languages.

“As an actor, I wouldn’t want to shy away from exploring different roles and languages. In order to stay on the long run, an artiste should be willing to experiment and that is the easier way for your work to resonate with the audience,” she finishes.

