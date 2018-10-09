An artistic journey

things-to-do

Soak in Sujata Dharap's works in her new solo inspired by the edge

Having presented several father-daughter shows with her late artist father Bal Wad at Jehangir Art Gallery, Sujata Dharap is back at the iconic venue with her new solo show, Outer Edge, which revolves around the theme of the edge becoming the starting line of her journey. A participant of the Pune biennale in 2013, Dharap has presented her work at the Lexington Society for Art in Boston, and travels extensively in India and abroad.

From Today till October 15, 11 am to 7 pm

At: Jehangir Art Gallery, Kala Ghoda.

Call: 22843989

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates