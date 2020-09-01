An awe-inspiring success story of SS Motivation founder Sunil ydv SS

Sunil ydv SS founded SS Motivation Telegram channel on 19th October 2018. But before that, as a young and aspiring mind, he developed nine startups. Unfortunately, none of them reached upto the potential of his channel.

At one point Sunil felt that his efforts are insufficient and he can't make any immense contributions to the society he was bought up. He was in depression and on the verge of suicide when his friends and family members helped him through it. He then decided to help others facing the same dilemma in life through social media. So, he began the SS Motivation Telegram channel. Sunil also has a sister and his family resides in Budhi Bawal, Alwar, Rajasthan. But Sunil currently resides in New Delhi.

Sunil's birth name is Sunil Kumar Yadav, and he belongs to Alwar, Rajasthan. His parents name are Kamlesh devu and ShishRam Yadav, respectively. His grandparents names are Ramkunwar Yadav and Kalawati Devi.

Sunil ydv SS is Founder & CEO Of SS Motivation which is the most Subscribed Motivational Channel on Telegram. He is an Entrepreneur, Social activist, World record holder and the author of “The secret behind Success” book. For his efforts he has received 25+ State and National awards, Karamveer Chakra is one of them..

The channel incorporates posts, images, shayari's, sarcasm, and poems that team about motivation, the betterment of society, minimalism, and dealing with challenging real-life situations. At present, the channel has 203.9K subscribers with over 20,000 to 25,000 likes on most posts. However, initially, the channel hardly had any subscribers. But Sunil's diligent efforts to help the society he was bought up in along with people who need motivation slowly and steadily increased the channel size.

As the SS Motivation channel size increased, Sunil started making a sizeable amount of income through pinned ad placements. Many big brands and public figures got interested in showcasing their messages on his channel. Besides this, Sunil also worked offline as a social activist with more than 50 MLAs and laid his contributions towards various causes.

To date, the Telegram channel SS Motivation has crossed 300 Million viewers. It achieved "Most Popular Motivational Channel" under the India Book of Records Award in 2019. The same year, Sunil received more than thirty awards for his consistent efforts towards helping society through social media. Some of the most notable contributions among them included the Rex Karamveer Chakra, Incredible Indian Icon, and Iconic Personality Award.

During the same time, Sunil also created two Facebook pages. One of them was under his name, Sunil ydv SS and the other was SS Motivation. His personal page includes some up-close journey experiences and his latest societal contribution. The SS Motivation FB page consists of the latest updates on his Telegram channel. Sunil started these pages to motivate more people in society. Currently, his FB page Sunil ydv SS has 996K followers, and SS Motivation FB page has 77K followers.

Sunil's contributions have been covered by numerous dailies, magazines, and media houses. His most outstanding achievement was the 2019 REX Karamaveer Chakra Award given to him at the Global Young Leaders Fellowship & Karamveer Chakra event held at IIT, Delhi. This award is a sign of respect for our former president Dr A. P. J. Abdul Kalam and remarks exceptional social activists. Sunil's other outstanding achievements in 2019 include the Rastra Prerna, Humanitarian Excellence, Iconic Personality of India, Incredible Indian Icon, and Student of the Session Award.

Besides helping others through his social media contributions, Sunil also became an author and recently launched "Secrets of Success," book on Amazon. It covers his life journey, guidelines about entrepreneurship, mantras for success, dealing with challenging situations, overcoming anxiety and depression, and other aspects associated with Sunil's life. It teaches readers that one shouldn't give up on their dreams and consistently work towards it, especially during difficult times and situations. His is already getting a large number of book orders and reviews from many readers.

But Sunil thinks that this is just the beginning of his new career and new life. He believes that his Telegram channel SS Motivation would cross 10 million viewers by the end of the fourth quarter of 2021. Therefore, he could motivate a broader audience within a short span. His channel currently has visitors from over fifteen countries. He publishes posts, poems, shayari's, and messages in Hindi or Hinglish presently. But with his recent English messages, he believes that he can reach his goals much faster.

