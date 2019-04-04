An early cast: Democracy lessons through mock elections for children

Updated: Apr 04, 2019, 08:44 IST | Chetan Nayak

This workshop will teach kids the basics of Indian democracy through a mock election

To ensure your kids are well versed with the basics of the electoral process and political hierarchy of India, sign them up for My First Vote, a workshop that teaches kids just that through a mock election and more on-the-spot activities. The participants will make their own voter cards, campaign, and vote through ballot papers.

(Right) Deepali Dhedia; Bijal Patel

The session, meant for kids between four and 10 years of age, has been organised by Science Splash, the brainchild of Deepali Dhedia, a clinical nutritionist, and Bijal Patel, a childcare specialist. "Kids will understand how voting works through an interactive session like this much better than reading about it in books," says Dhedia.

On: April 6, 13, 20, 11 am to 1 pm
At: Chip & Dale Preschool, Dhiraj Apartment, MG Road, Ghatkopar East.
Call: 9769302282
Cost: Rs 450

