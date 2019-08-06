An early start

things-to-do

An array of workshops give schoolchildren a chance to learn from the maestros

Jyothi D Tommaar.

Tender Roots Academy of Performing arts (TRAPA), a non-profit initiative for schoolchildren, is organising an array of auditions and workshops through the month of August, which will give budding artistes a chance to learn from well-known names in the field. The sessions will kick off with a ghoomar workshop by award-winning choreographer, Jyothi D Tommaar. Being organised in association with Gangaur Ghoomar Dance Academy, the session will introduce children to the royal dance from Rajasthan.

Another workshop is an introduction to Indian classical music, specially designed by musician-educator Mala Ramadorai, while the final one in the series is all about puppet making by the noted Rajasthani artist, Khairati Ram.

On August 10, 11, 12 3 pm (ghoomar workshop)

At Nano Theater, Ravindra Natya Mandir, Prabhadevi.

Log on to banyantreeevents.com (for details on other workshops)

Cost Rs 1,500

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates