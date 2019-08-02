An electric comeback

things-to-do

Formidable electronica act Midival Punditz returns after a break with a banger that's infused with Indian classical elements

Tapan Pal (right) and Gaurav Raina perform live as Midival Punditz

They were under the radar for a while. But Midival Punditz, one of the country's first electro-fusion acts, has now returned after a break from musical projects to release a thumping track called Rootha Yaar, in which electronica and Indian classical music blend together like cubes of ice melting in a glass of whisky. We catch up with Gaurav Raina and Tapan Raj of the act over email.

Edited excerpts:

What was the genesis of Rootha Yaar?

Raina: The original track was composed and written by me and Tarana Marwah aka Komorebi for the web series, Made in Heaven. It was composed for a scene that was about a young girl being forced into wedlock by her parents for political gain. Hence, it needed to have a dark undertone and, at the same time, needed to reflect the strength of character of the girl, who ultimately had her way. It was soon after we [Tapan and I] heard the completed track that we decided that this would sound amazing in a more Punditz style of treatment.

How would you say that the Midival Punditz of 2019 is different from the act you were in 2009?

Raj: Every few years, there are fresh sounds and production styles that emerge. Some of these resonate with us, and some do not. Our music is an amalgamation of the ancient and the modern, so with the traditional Indian sounds, we make sure that the western elements are in keeping with the latest trends that excite us sonically.

What do you think we need to do to boost independent electronic music in India?

Raina: Indie music needs to nurture and seriously promote fresh and promising talent more than established artistes. The strength of a scene lies with the new music that artistes create, the experiments they do and the diversity they bring to the table.

