An Indian Girl trailer: Priyanka Khurana Goyal's multi character acting receives praises

An Indian girl is a film based on lives of four girls and their flairs and flaws and most importantly, their problems and challenges.

The most important part of the film is how these girls manage to face all these things and fight their challenges. An interesting fact about the film is that all four characters are played by Mrs. Priyanka Khurana Goyal who has won titles like Mrs Earth and Mrs India.

The film talks showcase issues like women's emancipation, dignity, pride, welfare and self-esteem. It highlights how Indian girls and women have not received the place that they truly deserve. An Indian Girl is an attempt to highlight this issue. Even though there have already been a number of films that are based on women empowerment and feminism but most of them have deviated from the real problems and only glorified fake feminism.

This contrast is what makes this film stand out from all the other films on this topic. This will be the first film to show and talk about right and wrong without filters.

The writer/director of this film had written the story about four years back but he could not find an actress that he felt could play all four characters and do justice to them.

During an ad shoot, he met Priyanka and the moment he saw her, he knew that he found the girl he had been looking for all this while. After talking to Priyanka about the script of the film, they did a test shoot for all characters and she was chosen to be a part of this film.

An Indian Girl stars Priyanka Khurana Goyal Rajvir Singh Thakur, Abhi Khurana, Mac Lara, Mayur, Shishu Singh, Tribhuvan Mishra, Shiva Talreja, Balram Atude and Yuvaan Goyal. The film is directed by Sourabh Lakshkar, He is the Author of Published novel '26/11 A Love story'

The Director of photography is Yashwant Sahu and the Music is composed by Sahil Jonas. The screenplay for the film is done by Sumit k. Menaria & Sourabh Lakshkar.

The Film is produced by VPR entertainment which is involved in many empowerment events and NGOs. In Association with Leela pictures, Hk Entertainment, Jaipur, Live Rajasthan.

