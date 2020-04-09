An insta'nt city tour

Discover the difference

The city has changed by leaps and bounds. If you want to know how, then head to the this Instagram (IG) account where you’ll find images in a before-after format.

Log on to @mumbainowandthen

Just your type

The Bombay Type Project highlights how fonts are markers of collective memory. While Mackichan Hall sports a clean sans serif, Hamilton Studios leans towards the decorative.

Log on to @bombaytypeproject

Cine glory

Run by a city-based film researcher, Wildcat of Bombay, posts interesting archival images, like this still from the film Hell’s Paradise that was made by Imperial Film Company, the most famous silent film company in Bombay.

Log on to @wildcatofbombay

