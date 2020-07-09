An investor is always an opportunist, says Ahmed Alawadhi, the leading name in the real estate market

The CEO of two leading firms in the niche of real-estate development, Ahmed Alawadhi is a 38 year old prestigious luminary, and has profound cognizance in the domain. Pursuing opportunities on a global scale, he has always had an eye for openings in the market and has focused on the regional installation and development of the real –estate market and grabbed chances to propel his firms to the pinnacle.

An aspirer, he has engendered two firms- AM properties Michigan, in the USA, and Silverline real estate famous in Dubai, UAE after grabbing potential investment opportunities. Commencing the groundwork for AM properties, creating a solidified real-estate development company in Michigan for the residential project. Observing that the region proffers elevated development opportunities, he further moved onto the North Carolina market, with vigor to win it over. A unique mind with an over-the-top skillset, he procured and established himself in the retail and commercial markets of the Fayetteville area, NC.

Proving the proverb candidly righteous-“Nothing is Impossible”, Ahmed being a visionary, soon visualized the opportunities present in Dubai. Observing a humongous number of transactions in the real-estate domain, and continuous growth, he established his second firm- Silverline real estate. He depicted his prowess and procured even more achievements. He fundamentally laid a large real estate portfolio for elevated net worth clients and investment banks.

Being unparalleled, he has attained a bachelor’s degree in International Business And Marketing and a Masters's degree in Business Management. Gaining education from prominent global universities, he has acquired international exposure. With transcendental negotiation and leadership skills as well, Ahmed has been deemed unstoppable. He has received appreciation from global audiences as well.

A multi-versed bigshot, he has been among the top 1% reviewers on ‘tripadvisor’. A traveler, he is fond of visiting exotic places, and is a photographer too! He adores to captures scenic beauties in his lenses. A food-lover he loves ecstatic food and is always geared up to explore new places. A social person, he always believes in enjoying the environment around him.

A global investor, an opportunist, he is a real-estate kingpin and a provider of consultancy services. Creating opportunities and windows to propel others and uplift them, and generating new chances for himself, he has been focused on all-inclusive development.

We admire his persona and wish him to soar-high and hope enjoy even more opulence!

