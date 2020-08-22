An inward journey

We aren't just stuck inside our homes during this pandemic. Sometimes, we also get stuck inside our minds. There are feelings of isolation and solitude that understandably play a mental game of hide and seek with a sense of helplessness and frustration. And shape-shifting guitarist Randolph Correia has put together a soundtrack for that state of being with his latest project, Girls on Canvas.

It sees the musician adorn an electronic avatar for the debut album, Lo, and Correia tells us, "I wrote these songs over the past two months." But he adds that the sonic influences were first planted in his brain around nine years ago, when he spent three summers in Berlin, imbibing the sounds of a city that's the global Mecca of electronic music. He then nurtured that experience till the lockdown saw it bloom into this 10-track offering. Put together, they make for music that can be played in the background while you ruminate the psychological effects of being stuck inside four walls for months on end. In that sense, the album is as introverted as a child who stays back alone in his classroom while the others run around in the playground during break time. Chances are that all of us have felt a bit like that child in the recent past, given the way that the world has behaved this year.

