An ode to the outside

If we could, we would be happy right now taking a packed local during the peak hour. Anything to be out and about, and free. We will be able to return to it in good time, but for now, here is some beautiful drone footage, music videos and a web show that will satisfy your itch for the outside world.

Four More Shots Please!



Manvi Gagroo and Simone Singh at Marine Drive

The Amazon Original about four women living and loving their lives in Mumbai has been shot beautifully by director of photography, Neha Parti Matiyani. The DoP, who has also been a part of the Humpty Sharma and Badrinath franchise, sure knows how to make Mumbai look larger than life. Shots of the cast walking along Gateway of India, and jogging near Flora Fountain, partying at Colaba Causeway, late-night chats at Marine Drive, and having coffee at Le 15 Cafe, are gorgeous. The night and day frames of traffic criss-crossing at the signals neat CSMT are the cherry on the cake. "It looks like this because the prep was extensive. We visited every location at least twice, did technical, shot and production break downs at every location. All in all, we spent three months on the recce and other prep," she says.'

On Amazon Prime

Drone's Eye by TheVibe

Much like the drone video shot of an empty Mumbai by Mumbai Live, the Drone's Eye by TheVibe, which is a video-first, digital publisher for creative lifestyle culture, is beautifully eerie. "We have recently launched The India Shutdown series, a curation of drone footage from all over the country, to bring the authentic feel of the shutdown. For the Dilli Quarantined video, intern Tarun Garg coordinated with a bunch of drone pilots and shot this from the terraces of their respective buildings without stepping out or breaking social distancing rules," says Kartik Rao, co-founder and head of publishing and editorial. The video also has a Hindi voiceover, by Abhimanyu Kalera, that lends it a unique quality. "The voiceover captures the sombre musings of a Capital which is fighting, forced to retreat indoors to find safety."

On YouTube.com

Backdrop by That Boy Roby

The name of the song is appropriate because the backdrop is stunning. For all of us who are missing European vacations, why not head to Spiti, where Backdrop was shot, when the world opens up. "Spiti has become a popular summer destination, but very few people have had the opportunity to see in its winter glory when it is cut off from the world due to excessive snowfall. The intent of the director was to capture a day when the wind and snow are in symphony with the landscape," says the band, which is a three-piece experimental rock band from Chandigarh, made up of guitarist Sangram Malik, drummer Paarth Koser and bassist Ishan Sharma. He tells us how no electricity, sub-zero temperatures, and "piles of snow made the winter as beautiful and harsh as first love."

On YouTube.com

City Life by Raghav Meattle

City Life shows singer-songwriter Raghav Meattle doing all the things we would want to do right now—travelling in trains, and sitting at the seaside. "Shot on Kodak Super 8, the music video tries to depict life in Bombay—the hustle, grime and dust of the day, and contrast it with the calm emptiness of night. The film is a tribute to this city, which thousands flock to every day, like moth to bulb," says the singer.

On YouTube.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news