An outlet for identity

things-to-do

With zines gaining popularity as a medium for self-expression, a festival highlights diverse experiences

Silence of the Cramps is a zine by Bhansri Thakkar

In 1902, Edvard Munch shot himself in the hand after an argument with his lover. What followed was a self-portrait he called On the Operating Table, where the artist is seen naked, bleeding on an operating table — a sincere expression of his inner turmoil. Experiences can be translated into different forms, but like Munch, some turn it into art. For 25-year-old artist Bansri Thakkar, her own struggle with the stigma around menstruation inspired her to illustrate a zine titled The Silence of the Cramps. "I explore the subject in three parts. The first is childhood, when you're told to keep mum about getting your period. The next phase is trying to devise ways to hide the sanitary pad. And lastly, I wanted to show how it is represented in the media — like the blue gel used in advertising," she says.



Bhansri Thakkar

Thakkar's zine, along with those made by over 50 artists, will be part of the Zine Bazaar curated by Gaysi Family — a platform that explores the LGBT and other personal narratives around the theme of identity. Along with zines, you can also buy original prints, postcards and other merchandise by designers and collectives including Art and Found, Halfprint Collective, Bombay Duck Designs and Bombay Underground. Gaysi Family's new mythology-based zine, For the Love of God, will also be available for sale.



Gaysi Zine Bazaar team

"People will be coming together from different minority communities. This talks of the Indian experience unlike mainstream events that are focused on western pop culture," founder Sakshi Juneja tells us. The event is also the city's first large-scale zine-based event, with stall prices as low as Rs 1,500 for a shared stall and Rs 3,000 for a single one. "It was important for us to find a safe space that is also economical. This isn't simply a buy-and-sell exhibition; the audience gets a glimpse of where the artist is coming from. The artists will also get feedback on their work. It's an intimate experience," Juneja maintains.

On: September 1, 2

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

At: G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture, Laxmi Mills Estate, Shakti Mills Lane, Mahalakshmi West.

Log on to: imojo.in

Cost: Rs 200

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates