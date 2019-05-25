An urban jungle

things-to-do

This indoor adventure sports carnival for kids promises fun under expert guidance

Adventure sports are as fun as they are dangerous. Add to this the fact that these activities usually involve trekking to far-off locations, and it can dissuade many.

Your kid, however, can learn and enjoy adventure sports under the training and guidance of experts inside the safety and comfort of a mall. A summer boot camp taking place in Thane is a safer alternative for children

to try their hand at rappelling and hurdle-based games, including a 17-feet rock-climb-ing session, and zip-lining from one end of the mall to the other. The activities are suitable for kids between the age of six and 14.

When they've had their fill of adventure, they can sign up for the various science-themed workshops at the venue, covering topics from slime-making to artificial intelligence. They will also have the opportunity to meet the robots from the Transformers film series.

ONGOING Till June 2, 12 pm to 8 pm

ON Korum Mall, Eastern Express Hwy, Samata Nagar, Thane West.

CALL 41144455

COST Rs 1,000





Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates