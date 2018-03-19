Ana Ivanovic and Bastian Schweinsteiger are blessed with a baby boy

The child was reportedly delivered normally by the former World No. 1 tennis ace and both mother and baby are said to be healthy



Ana Ivanovic and Bastian Schweinsteiger

Tennis ace Ana Ivanovic delivered a baby boy at a Chicago hospital on Saturday with husband and German footballer Bastian Schweinsteiger by her side. Schweinsteiger plays for Major League Soccer's (MLS) Chicago franchise.

The child was reportedly delivered normally by the former World No. 1 tennis ace and both mother and baby are said to be healthy. There was a slight debate on whether the child would be given a German name or a Serbian one. However, it seems the football star has given in to his wife's demand. The baby has been given a Serbian name, Luke. The couple had married in Venice on July 12, 2016 in a plush ceremony that cost them a million euros.

