Ana Ivanovic finds motherhood one of the most beautiful things in the world

Ana Ivanovic said being a mom is one of the most beautiful things in the world. It's such a joy



Ana Ivanovic

Former Serbian tennis beauty Ana Ivanovic, 30, who welcomed son Luka, with footballer hubby Bastian Schweinsteiger, 33, last month, has said that her family is her priority now.

"Being a mom is one of the most beautiful things in the world. It's such a joy. Also it makes you appreciate little and simple things like having few hours of sleep in a row or just simply having a shower," Ivanovic, former World No. 1, replied to one of her followers during an interactive session on social media yesterday.



Bastian Schweinsteiger

Ivanovic, who currently resides in Chicago where Schweinsteiger plays for Major League Soccer (MLS) club Chicago Fire, said she's as fond of the American city as she is of her hometown, Belgrade, in Serbia.

"I love walking by the river in Belgrade and I miss home cooked food a lot. [though Serbian food is quite heavy]. As for Chicago, I love the lake and beach. I'm just missing a little warmer weather at the moment," she said.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates