Ana Ivanovic is going to be mum again

She posted this picture of four pairs of shoes on Instagram and wrote: "Our hearts are bursting with joy. We are going to have another little addition to our family! Two under two."

Ana Ivanovic with husband Bastian Schweinsteiger

Former Serbian World No. 1 Ana Ivanovic announced on social media that she and her German footballer husband Bastian Schweinsteiger are going to be parents for the second time.

Meanwhile, the German World Cup-winner shared the same picture on his social media accounts and wrote: "We are full of love and happiness. Can't wait to welcome our newest family member. Love you @AnaIvanovic 3+1=31."

The couple had their first child — son Luka — in March last year. In 2016, Schweinsteiger married Ivanovic in Venice after dating her for two years.

