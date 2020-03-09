Ana Ivanovic serves a 'perfect' message for Women's Day. See post

Former Serbian tennis star Ana Ivanovic sent a strong message on the occasion of International Women's Day on Sunday. She Instagrammed a picture with her hands depicting an equal sign and captioned it, "Today is International Women's Day and we celebrate the social, economic, cultural and athletic achievements of women everywhere. As women we always want to be "perfect". Perfect for someone or something. But what is perfection?! We are all unique and special in our own ways. Never forget how strong you are. And don't let anyone tell you otherwise. You are the one choosing your path, no one else!"

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever