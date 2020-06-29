Anagha Deshpande is Uttarakhand's U-19, U-16 coach

The Coronavirus-forced lockdown has prevented cricketing activities across all states but that has not stopped the Uttarakhand Cricket Association (UCA) from planning for the upcoming domestic season.

After announcing former India opener Wasim Jaffer as head coach of their Ranji Trophy team recently, UCA have now appointed former India women's wicketkeeper-batswoman Anagha Deshpande as coach of its women's U-19 and U-16 teams. Mumbai-based Western Railway opener Deshpande has represented India in 23 ODIs and eight T20Is.

"It will be a great opportunity for me to work with the U-19 and U-16 teams because these girls are in the learning process. This is the right age to mould them and prepare them for the senior stage and hopefully, the India 'A' team. I will try and use my experience to help these girls improve their performances and with that, the performance of their team," Deshpande told mid-day on Sunday.

Deshpande, 34, who previously led Maharashtra, Railways, Gujarat and Puducherry senior women's teams, had announced her retirement last season. She does not view her coaching role as a major challenge. "I don't think coaching is a big challenge. My plan is to share my experiences of playing for various state teams and of course the Indian team with these upcoming cricketers," added Deshpande.

