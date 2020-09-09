Anamika director Priyadarshan: Fears were alleviated due to web release

One of four filmmakers bringing forth stories on forbidden love for a new Zee5 offering, Priyadarshan says his upcoming short, Anamika will tell the tale of an extra-marital relationship. "Bored of her routine, a wife begins a relationship with another man, with the film culminating with a shocking sequence," says the filmmaker of the show featuring Pooja Kumar and Harsh Chhaya.

Certain that his film will strike a chord with viewers if he convincingly weaves the tale of love, he says his protagonist will shatter preconceived notions of how married women must behave.

Priyadarshan

Like other filmmakers who have recently dabbled in the web space, Priyadarshan too finds the platform liberating. "A film that depends on positive word-of-mouth gets pulled down by the time discussion around it gathers steam. One need not worry about all these things on the web space," he says.

