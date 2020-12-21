Anamika: Sunny Leone stars shooting for Vikram Bhatt's web series

2020 was ruff for everyone but seems like it will have a busy end for adroit director Vikram Bhatt as he starts shoot for his next series 'Anamika' with no other than Sunny Leone in lead. Anamika is a Gun Fu action series which will have 10 episodes. Sunny Leone will be seen in an avatar never seen before. The series will be shot in Mumbai. The first schedule to be wrapped mostly by the 2020 end.

Informing about same Vikram Bhatt says, "Due to lock down the process of shooting was on hold for some time. But the industry never stops working. So here we are back where we love to work." Adding to it he said, "We have just started shooting with Sunny and it has been a great as well as an exciting start. The audience will have a delite to watch Sunny doing a blend of martial with firearms. This action series is going to be a thrilling project."

Written and directed by Vikram Bhatt. Produced under the banner of Loneranger by Vikram Bhatt and Krishna Bhatt. Set to release on MX player.

