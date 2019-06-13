Anand Kumar: My students endorse Hrithik's performance to the T

bollywood

Talking about how Hrithik has done justice to his portrayal, Anand Kumar shares, "Watching the trailer, we all felt it was our own teacher playing the character on screen"

Hrithik Roshan, who is admired in the industry with his legacy of challenging roles, is receiving appreciation and love from not just the audience but real-life Anand Kumar for essaying his role in the trailer of Super 30 with perfection. Super 30 is the actor's most-anticipated movie and already creating a buzz with the recently released trailer.

Talking about how Hrithik has done justice to his portrayal, Anand Kumar shares, “Watching the trailer, we all felt it was our own teacher playing the character on screen. Hrithik has played me on reel with exuberance, there is not an iota of doubt about it. My students endorse Hrithik's performances to the T."

Like Hrithik's fans, after receiving appreciation from Anand's real students and alumni, even Anand Kumar is also impressed with his commendable acting and impactful dialogue delivery in the movie's trailer along with the Bihari mien which is receiving praises from all across - a testimony to how Hrithik has captured the essence of the character flawlessly.

Super 30's much awaited trailer starts on an impactful opening note on proving the fact that India is a superpower and then it shows Hrithik essaying the role of the Indian mathematician, Anand Kumar who is preparing children to crack the competitive exam, IIT JEE. The actor's upcoming movie was the most talked about film since its inception and the fans were all praise after the actor portrayed a promising role. The actor's delivery of a yet another stellar performance has made the storyline even more bold in its appearance.

To put a cherry on the cake, the movie's trailer garnered an impressive 28+ million views within two days of its release on YouTube. The trailer is still raking high views. The actor has definitely got into the skin of his character of a Bihari Maths teacher by hitting the right chords with his strong accent.

A story of the triumph of the spirit, Hrithik will be reprising the role of a Mathematician, Anand Kumar, who trains students for IIT-JEE in Bihar. The movie also features Mrunal Thakur alongside Hrithik in the trailer, which is being hailed as the "best trailer of the year". The first look of the film itself had created an immense buzz amongst the audience with Hrithik's de-glam look winning appreciation from all across.

Reliance Entertainment in association with HRX Films presents Super 30, which is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala Film, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Phantom Films and Reliance Entertainment. A Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures release, the film hits the theatres on July 12, 2019.

