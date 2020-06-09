Anand Mahindra asks followers to post what comes in their mind after seeing this picture

Business magnate Anand Mahindra is known for sharing entertaining and interesting posts on Twitter. From sharing innovative inventions he finds on the internet to hilarious videos, the chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra Group is popular among his followers for his out-of-the-box and engaging content.

In his recent tweet, the industrialist made a reference to the Rorschach test and asked his followers to share their thoughts about the picture he shared that was sent to him. “A Rorschach test evaluates your personality based on your interpretation of an inkblot,” he said, adding that someone had sent him the picture and he removed the original caption in order to throw in a challenge for his followers asking them to decipher the image. “What first came to your mind when you saw this?” Mahindra asked at the end of the tweet.

A Rorschach test evaluates your personality based on your interpretation of an inkblot.Someone shared this pic with me but I’ve eliminated the caption it came with, because I think how we interpret this is a kind of Rorschach test. What first came to your mind when you saw this? pic.twitter.com/9ouL6ruWOi — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 7, 2020

Shared on Sunday, the post garnered more than 13,300 likes and was retweeted more than 1,600 times. Users commenting on the post shared hilarious answers to while interpreting the picture. Among those who commented on the post were popular TV actors Karan V Grover and Shruti Seth and actor-comedian Vir Das.

Maybe he wanted to clock more hours doin just this job fr the day . — Karan V Grover ð®ð³ð·ð¦ ð§´ð°ð£ ðð» (@karanvgrover22) June 7, 2020

Indian jugaad — Shruti Seth (@SethShruti) June 7, 2020

Anaconda coming out of its home. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) June 7, 2020

Here's how the Twitterati responded to the industrialist's post.

This-is-not-my-job syndrome — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) June 7, 2020

My job is to lay pipes not move rocks — motor.head (@d0df2b1d40c04ac) June 7, 2020

Me avoiding responsibilities be like....ðð — Prajakta (@prajaktask27) June 7, 2020

i think plumber was too weak to move the stone. — Vikas Berwal (@VikasBerwal20) June 7, 2020

Mahindra also replied to a user for her positive attitude of 'seeing the glass half full'.

I’m not surprised it’s a poet who had this reaction. I’m not a psychoanalyst, but whoever has this attitude of seeing the glass half full will go through life with more ups than downs! It’s all in the mind... https://t.co/brGd2RQSEL — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 7, 2020

A few days ago, Mahindra had tweeted denouncing webinars and had asked his followers on Twitter to suggest an alternate word to it. Last week the industrialist had shared a meme that followed to its previous tweet, that featured a still of legendary Bollywood film Mughal-e-Azam. The meme, that was received with hilarious reactions from the Twitterati, showed Salim trying to wake up Anarkali who fell asleep attending a webinar.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news