Anand Mahindra asks Kiren Rijiju to train India's Usain Bolt Srinivasa Gowda for Olympic gold

Bengaluru: Anand Mahindra often posts videos about tremendously talented people and places he finds amusing and shares it with his followers. In his latest post on Twitter, the chairman of the Mahindra Group talked about Srinivasa Gowda, the man with incredible speed that Internet compared him with Usain Bolt.

28-year-old Gowda, a construction worker, has shocked the netizens after videos of him running a distance of 100 metres in just 9.55 seconds went viral on social media.

The industrialist tweeted, "Just one look at his physique & you know this man is capable of extraordinary athletic feats. Now either @KirenRijiju provides him training as a 100m sprinter or we get Kambala to become an Olympic event. Either way, we want a gold medal for Srinivasa!"

Rijiju replied on Mahindra’s post, saying that he will call Gowda for trails at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre and ensured that no talent in the country is left untested.

I'll call Karnataka's Srinivasa Gowda for trials by top SAI Coaches. There's lack of knowledge in masses about the standards of Olympics especially in athletics where ultimate human strength & endurance are surpassed. I'll ensure that no talents in India is left out untested. https://t.co/ohCLQ1YNK0 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 15, 2020

A video of Gowda running was also shared by BJP National Secretary P Murlidhar Rao, appreciating his talent to which Rijiju said that the officials of SAI contacted him and his necessary arrangements has been made for him to reach SAI centre on Monday.

Yes @PMuralidharRao ji. Officials from SAI have contacted him. His rail ticket is done and he will reach SAI centre on monday. I will ensure top national coaches to conduct his trials properly. We are team @narendramodi ji and will do everything to identity sporting talents! https://t.co/RF7KMfIHAD — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 15, 2020

Gowda set the new record as the fastest runner in the history of the traditional sport as he covered 145 meters in 13.62 seconds at the Kambala competition. He became the overnight sensation and netizens compared him to the fastest sprinter in the world -- Usain Bolt and urged sporting bodies to take note of the jockey.

Bolt holds the world 100m record of 9.58 seconds while Gowda covered the same distance in just 9.55 seconds during a Kambala competition. Kambala is an ancient, traditional buffalo race in muddy or slushy paddy fields of coastal regions of Karnataka.

