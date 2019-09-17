Anand Mahindra asks Tweeple to caption pic. Look at the hilarious posts!

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra is extremely known among tweeple for his entertaining tweets. He shares all sorts of posts, right from motivational ones to funny stories to reach out to those in need. In his latest post today, he posted a picture and asked his followers to caption the image for him. Twitter shared a few good suggestions. "It’s been a while since I did a caption competition. So here goes. The perfect weird picture to create a caption for. In English or Hindi...or Hinglish.. Will accept entries till 10 am tomorrow IST. And as always, the winner will get a die-cast scale model of a Mahindra vehicle," he wrote.

It’s been a while since I did a caption competition. So here goes. The perfect weird picture to create a caption for. In English or Hindi...or Hinglish.. Will accept entries till 10 am tomorrow IST. And as always, the winner will get a die-cast scale model of a Mahindra vehicle. pic.twitter.com/udtG5YAVVa — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 17, 2019

It's not just that, the picture he shared too is a quirky one. A Twitter user wrote, "Trouble decker" while yet another said, “Mahindra & ÉÉ¹puá´É¥ÉW.” A third one wrote, "Head over heels." These are some other comments:

For odd even Delhi roads — Akshay Kalyanpur (@MrKalyanpur) September 17, 2019

Vehicle analogy of a cat - 'Always land on four foot'. ð — Avinash Ok (@avinash_ok) September 17, 2019

The picture garnered nearly 7.2k of comments and more than 5.7k likes on the micro-blogging platform.

