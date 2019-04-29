Anand Mahindra: If coalition government comes, it should work towards progress, growth

national

Anand Mahindra

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, on Monday, said that the country needed a "clean government that delivers on jobs and has integrity" as he voted in Mumbai today.

"We all have been infected by the virus of progress and growth. Even if a coalition government comes, it should work towards progress and growth of the country," Mahindra said after casting his vote in Malabar Hill in South Mumbai.

The dominant emotion in my mind is one of gratitude. It’s a privilege to have been born & lived in a democratic nation. Not everyone on this planet enjoys that freedom. Please do vote today. You will be exercising your right, but also expressing your gratitude... pic.twitter.com/eo0myopccA — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 29, 2019

The Mumbai South constituency has one of the most keenly watched clashes in the ongoing general elections- between Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant, who currently holds the seat and two-time Congress MP Milind Deora.

Industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Uday Kotak recently endorsed Deora through a video collage that the Congress leader posted on his Twitter handle.

To a question about private investment slowing down, Mahindra said, "There is not one factor. This is too complex. There was a number of reasons inflation and poor monsoon, consumption had also gone down. We will see doing shoots when elections are over."

The Mahindra Group chairman further said that people should also see national issues besides local ones.

"Integrity, economy, and jobs are the key issues. If we can run a clean government that delivers jobs to everybody then this country would be going to get moving," said the industrialist.

Seventeen Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, including 12 in Mumbai metropolitan, went to polls on Monday. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

